TN sets up expert committee for revival of MSMEs

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced the setting up of an expert committee for revival of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the state impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 12-member committee will be headed by former state Industries Secretary, Dr N. Sunderadevan, and includes industrialists, bankers, exporters, and others.
According to the state government, the Committee will look into the challenges faced by the MSME sector in Tamil Nadu and will suggest immediate, medium term and long term measures required for its revival, as well as measures needed to improve loan facility to MSMEs and to boost exports by MSMEs.
It will also look into infrastructure, ease of doing business and manpower related issued that are affecting MSMEs and also suggest measures for industrial growth in the backward regions.
--IANS
