TN to focus on diversifying industrial base, re-energise old windmills: Guv

In his customary address to the newly constituted 16th Legislative Assembly, Purohit said: "The focus of the industrial policy will be on further diversification of the industrial base of Tamil Nadu, both geographically and sectorally, and to ensure technological upgradation."

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government will focus its industrial policy on diversification of its industrial base and an expert committee will be set up to suggest schemes for MSME revival, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Monday.

Purohit said an expert committee consisting of industrialists, banking and financial experts and government officials will be constituted to formulate schemes for the revival the of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He said the state government will take all necessary steps to ensure that more industries are established and employment opportunities are created in the northern districts of the state covered under the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor and the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, which are still industrially backward.

With regard to the power sector, Purohit said the two power utilities -- Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd (TANTRANSCO) -- are facing severe financial crisis due to mismanagement in recent years.

"A detailed strategic study of the finances and governance structure of TANGEDCO and TANTRANSCO will be carried out," Purohit said.

Apart from adding new power capacity, the state government will also promote renewable energy, including re-energisation of old and inefficient windmills, the Governor said.

--IANS

vj/arm