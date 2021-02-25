Top IRTS officer picked for J&K industrial outreach

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir has picked top IRTS officer Ranjan P Thakur to help J&K's industrial outreach.

It is learnt that some weeks back, Sinha had asked Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to help locate highly-rated officers to assist him.

Thakur is a highly rated railways officer (IRTS, 1990 batch) and has been DRM Danapur; PS to then minister for Information and Broadcasting Ambika Soni; ADG Doordarshan (DTH); and Brand Head Shatabdi Express.