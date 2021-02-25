  1. Sify.com
  4. Top IRTS officer picked for J&K industrial outreach

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 25th, 2021, 17:21:04hrs
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir has picked top IRTS officer Ranjan P Thakur to help J&K's industrial outreach.

It is learnt that some weeks back, Sinha had asked Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to help locate highly-rated officers to assist him.

Thakur is a highly rated railways officer (IRTS, 1990 batch) and has been DRM Danapur; PS to then minister for Information and Broadcasting Ambika Soni; ADG Doordarshan (DTH); and Brand Head Shatabdi Express.

Thakur is an alumnus of St Stephen's, IIFT and IIM Indore. Until this week before moving to J&K, Thakur was Executive Director (Fuel Transportation) NTPC.

