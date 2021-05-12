Torrent donates 50 medical oxygen plants

These plants are under construction and will progressively start getting commissioned from the second half of May 2021.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Torrent Group has donated 50 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen production plants to 50 different government hospitals across the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Samir Mehta, Chairman of the Torrent Group, said that "The 2nd wave of Covid-19 has posed great hardship on the citizens of India and put tremendous pressure on the government and private healthcare system. We have taken multiple initiatives, which balance the need for immediate relief and the need to create long-term sustainable infrastructure at government hospitals that will not only help ease the current situation but also support the government's efforts to be prepared for any future healthcare crisis. Torrent stands committed to doing all that it can, during this time of national crisis."

Torrent Group also deployed 2 cryogenic tankers of 18 MT each for the transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in addition to donation of 1,000 oxygen cylinders, and 200 oxygen concentrators.

It has also set up an oxygen generation plant with bottling facility in Ahmedabad, which is providing free oxygen to the nearby areas.

These initiatives on a cumulative basis are expected to facilitate the medical oxygen requirements of approx 10,000 patients per day.

Apart from the initiatives to strengthen the supply of medical oxygen, the Group has and continues to donate medical equipment such as O2FLO high flow therapy units, ventilators and antigen kits and relief material such as medicine kits and ration kits to the needy in and around areas of its operations.

