Toshiba facility in T'gana to be Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems India (TTDI), a Toshiba Group company located in Telangana, has been certified by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as a Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM).

A management team from Toshiba, led by TTDI Chairman and MD Hiroshi Kaneta, called on Telangana's Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao here on Wednesday.

The JIM Project is a part of the Manufacturing Skill Transfer Promotion Programme, a joint programme by METI and India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship launched in November 2016. It aims to establish Japanese-style institutes in India for training Japanese standard shop floor leaders and engineers, focusing on areas such as kaizen and the 5S (sort, set in order, shine, standardise and sustain), Toshiba said in a statement.

These institutes will develop human resources that will play central roles in the manufacturing sites of the future. Since last year, TTDI has been providing fundamental skill training to newly-hired personnel and multi-skill training to existing employees at its human resource development facility, the TTDI Skill Development Centre.

In recognition of its efforts, the METI has certified it as a JIM, and from April 2021, TTDI JIM will be inaugurated in the TTDI Skill Development Centre, the 15th accredited Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing. The new TTDI JIM will accept up to 120 under-graduates of local industrial training schools as technical trainees each year. They will receive training regarding welding, coil winding, assembly, painting, and more.

"Toshiba has identified India as a global manufacturing base and export hub. We are committed to support Government's initiatives, 'Make in India' & 'Skill India' and the setting up of TTDI JIM is a very positive step in that direction, to build a better and stronger India, For a New Day," Toshiba India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Tomohiko Okada said.

"We are very proud of this accreditation. Through TTDI JIM, we wish to contribute to the development of the manufacturing industry by developing human resources in India. We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for their support in our endeavour," Kaneta said.

The TTDI will further enhance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities based on the Toshiba Group's management philosophy of 'committed to people, committed to the future', and will help tackle social issues and challenges such as achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its technologies and business activities.

--IANS

ms/vd