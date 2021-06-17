Tourism, hospitality bodies urge CMs for relief amid pandemic

FAITH is the federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry in the country, including ADTOI, ATOAI, FHRAI, HAI, IATO, ICPB, IHHA, ITTA, TAAI and TAFI.

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) The Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) has reached out to the Chief Ministers of all the states for 'proportionate relief' on statutory obligations to the pandemic-hit tourism industry, among other measures.

FAITH has highlighted that after a devastating financial year in 2020-21, tourism business in India in FY 2021-22 will continue to be highly restricted due to stringent travel requirements, reduced international and domestic connectivity and apprehension of people to travel. This will heavily impact the viability of tourism enterprises and jobs, it said.

With nil to negligible business expected for tourism, travel and hospitality companies, they have requested for a complete waiver of several statutory dues, including all fixed electricity and other utility charges, excise duties, property taxes, interstate tourist transport taxes, waiver of SGST and other local taxes for FY 2021-22, without any penalties.

The industry bodies have also sought an automatic renewal of all licences, permits and permissions, which are expiring in FY 2021-22, without any financial charges or penalties, besides seeking industry status for tourism, travel and hospitality, among others.

FAITH has sought a complete waiver of the following for FY 2021-22 without any penalties:

* All fixed electricity and other utility charges

* Excise duties

* Property taxes

* Interstate tourist transport taxes

* Waiver of SGST

* Any other local taxes

