Tourism in concurrent list will aid hospitality sector's revival

New Delhi: The proposal to include tourism in the concurrent list is likely to boost the recovery of the hospitality sector which has been among the worst-hit segments amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This has been a major demand of the hospitality sector.

The Tourism Ministry has said in a reply to a Parliamentary Standing Committee that the ministry has taken up the issue of inclusion of tourism in the Concurrent List with the ministry concerned, so that tourism can be placed on the national agenda.