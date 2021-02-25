Tourism Ministry hosts workshop on homestay development

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) 725 Homestay owners from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and foothills of Dooars participated in this three-day Mega workshop and were trained in marketing, sales, attitudinal development and product knowledge by the Tourism Ministry.

A three day Incredible India Mega Homestay Development & Training Workshop was held in Darjeeling from February 22nd to 24th to enrich the hospitality skills of home stay owners in the region and for ensuring a better experience for the tourists.