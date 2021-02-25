Tourism Ministry hosts workshop on homestay development

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) 725 Homestay owners from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and foothills of Dooars participated in this three-day Mega workshop and were trained in marketing, sales, attitudinal development and product knowledge by the Tourism Ministry.
A three day Incredible India Mega Homestay Development & Training Workshop was held in Darjeeling from February 22nd to 24th to enrich the hospitality skills of home stay owners in the region and for ensuring a better experience for the tourists.
The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India's Regional Office (East), India tourism Kolkata in association with Eastern Himalayas Travel & Tour Operator Association as resource partner and IIAS School of Management as knowledge partner.
The Workshop was inaugurated on Feb 22 by Union Minister of State for Tourism & Culture (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel in presence of Member of Parliament from Darjeeling, Raju Bista and Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General (Tourism) Ministry of Tourism.
This workshop would also provide a boost to the tourism economy in the region.
