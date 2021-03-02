Toyota Kirloskar staff call off strike, resume work

"The TKM employees' union has called off its strike to enable its members resume work at our Bidadi factory near Bengaluru," the company said in a statement here.

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) The employees of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) called off their four-month long strike and resumed work, the Japanese car maker's Indian subsidiary said on Tuesday.

The prolonged strike since November over the suspension of 40 workers forced the company to declare lockout in the factory on November 10. Production resumed after the lockout was lifted on January 12 when majority of the 3,350 employees returned to work, withdrawing the stir.

"The company has accepted an undertaking by the union leaders as advised by the Karnataka labour department to call off the strike," said the statement.

The 23-year-old joint venture urged the remaining employees on strike to return to work by March 5 and avoid further action.

"We will work to strengthen the relationship with the workers based on collaboration, trust, discipline and mutual respect," noted the statement.

The lockout was declared in November after 1,200 workers resorted to a sit-in strike in the plant at Bidadi, about 40 km southwest of Bengaluru, in protest against the suspension of their union leaders.

As the strike continued, the company suspended 39 more workers on November 13 for refusing to withdraw their 'illegal' agitation.

The company has two plants in the Bidadi industrial area with a 3.1 lakh-unit installed capacity to roll out its popular multi-utility vehicle Innova, sports utility vehicle Fortuner, Yaris and Camry hybrid sedans.

The company also imports Vellfire from its overseas plants for sale in India.

--IANS

fb/arm