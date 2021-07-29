Toyota to raise price of Innova Crysta

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor will raise the price of its flagship model, Innova Crysta.

Accordingly, the price will be raised by up to 2 per cent, effective August 1, 2021. The company cited rising input costs as the key factor behind the price hike.

"This increase is necessitated to partially offset the substantial increase in input costs," the company said in a statement.