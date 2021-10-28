  1. Sify.com
  4. Tube Investments posts Rs 121 crore net profit for Q2

Last Updated: Thu, Oct 28th, 2021, 08:58:40hrs
Murugappa

Chennai: Diversified products company Tube Investments of India Ltd, part of the Murugappa group, on Wednesday said it closed the second quarter with a net profit of Rs 121.42 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Tube Investments said it had logged a net profit of Rs 121.42 crore and a total income of Rs 1,676.35 crore for the second quarter.

For the previous year's corresponding period, the company had earned a net profit of Rs 95.93 crore on a total income of Rs 1,094.93 crore.

Tube Investments makes cold rolled steel strips, precision steel tubes, automotive/ industrial chains, roll-formed car door frames, cold rolled formed sections for railway wagons and passenger coaches, bicycles, fitness equipment and others.

The company will also be rolling out electric three-wheelers.

