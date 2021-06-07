Tusshar Kapoor: Industry kids are judged with different barometers than outsiders

"Coming from the film industry, you get the first film much easily. There have been some pluses. Being the son of an actor I have learnt from his mistakes and success and failures. But I also believe that industry kids are probably judged from different barometers than others from the outside, and no matter what we do the glass will always be half empty.

The actor, who is the son of veteran actor Jeetendra, says he has learnt from his father's mistakes.

"For those who are from outside, the glass is always half full irrespective of how many mistakes they make. It's unfair in that sense. But eventually, it balances out," he told IANS.

However, he feels that the audience has always given him his due.

"I have got my due where the audiences are concerned, with their love. They have recognised my hard work and given my due with their love. That is why I want to be part of the industry," he says.

The actor adds that he has learnt to deal with disappointments along the way.

"There were some disappointments besides the success. Initially, I used to feel a bit dull. But over a period of time, I have learnt to take everything that this industry throws at me in my stride. That is called growing up. I do believe that I have grown up here and I am able to cope with success and failures much better now. I used to feel a bit disappointed but I didn't get bogged down. I stood up and moved on like a warrior," he declares.

--IANS

anj/vnc