T.V. Narendran takes over as CII President for 2021-22

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) T.V. Narendran, the CEO & MD of Tata Steel, has assumed office as the President of CII for 2021-22.

He takes over from Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Narendran has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level. He was the Chairman of CII Eastern Region during 2016-17 and has led CII National Committees on Leadership and Human Resources besides being Chairman of CII Jharkhand.