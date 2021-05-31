T.V. Narendran takes over as CII President for 2021-22

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) T.V. Narendran, the CEO & MD of Tata Steel, has assumed office as the President of CII for 2021-22.
He takes over from Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Narendran has been engaged with CII for many years at the state, regional and national level. He was the Chairman of CII Eastern Region during 2016-17 and has led CII National Committees on Leadership and Human Resources besides being Chairman of CII Jharkhand.
He was also the President Designate of CII for 2020-21. Narendran is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and NIT Trichy.
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, is now the President Designate of CII for 2021-22. He has been engaged with CII for many years at the Regional and National level.
Bajaj was the Chairman of CII Western Region during 2019-20 and has led CII National Committees on Insurance & Pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech.
The Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Pawan Munjal, has taken over as the Vice President for 2021-22. He has been closely associated with CII for almost 30 years.
