TVS Motor moped sales down in FY21

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) The total production and sales of moped for TVS Motor Company Ltd declined last fiscal slightly as compared to the previous fiscal.

The two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor is the only company that rolls out mopeds.

The company makes TVS XL model.

Last fiscal TVS Motor produced a total of 636,218 mopeds, down from 649,678 units during 2019-20.