TVS Motor shipped out 1L two-wheelers in March

"It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March," Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company was quoted a saying in a statement.

TVS Motor also said the UK based Norton Motorcycles is currently finalising the construction of its new factory and is expected to open by the mid of second quarter of 2021.

The Indian company through one of its overseas subsidiaries had acquired the British sporting motorcycle Norton Motorcycles for 16 million pounds (approx $20 mn) and some assets of Norton Motorcycles (UK) Ltd in April 2020.

"Norton is currently finalising the construction of its new factory in Solihull and is expected to open by the mid of Q2, 2021 and will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the English marquee," TVS Motor said.

Norton Motorcycles, in January 2021, announced that the company would move into the most advanced manufacturing facility.

