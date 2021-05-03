TVS Motor sold 2.38 lakh units in April

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday said it closed last month selling 238,983 units.

Last year the company had sold 9,640 units in April 2020 when the nation went under Covid-19 lockdown.

The company said domestic sales in April 2021 is lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch.