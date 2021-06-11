TVS Motor sold 9,601 mopeds in May

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) India's only moped manufacturer TVS Motor Company Ltd closed last month selling 9,601 units, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.

In a statement, the SIAM said that TVS Motor sold 9,601 units (domestic 7,135 units, exports 2,466 units) last month as compared to 13,326 units (domestic 13,088 units, exports 238 units) logged during May 2020.