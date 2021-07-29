TVS Motor's Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 53 cr

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Two-and-three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore during the first quarter of 2021-22.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 139 crore during first quarter of 2020-21.
"During the quarter, company incurred Rs 30 crore towards Covid-19 related expenses and the same is shown as an exceptional item," it said.
TVS Motor Company reported operating revenue of Rs 3,934 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 1,432 crore earned during Q1FY21.
"The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered 6.58 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021 as against 2.67 lakh units registered in the quarter ended June 2020.
"Motorcycle sales registered 4.05 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021 as against 1.19 lakh units in quarter ended June 2020," a statement said.
In addition, scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2021 is 1.40 lakh units against the sales of 0.82 lakh units in the first quarter of 2020-21.
