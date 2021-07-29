TVS Motor's Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 53 cr

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Two-and-three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore during the first quarter of 2021-22.

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 139 crore during first quarter of 2020-21.

"During the quarter, company incurred Rs 30 crore towards Covid-19 related expenses and the same is shown as an exceptional item," it said.