TVS to provide free Covid-19 vaccination to all employees

Accordingly, the company said that this vaccination drive is in line with the ongoing government guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country.

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Saturday said that it has extended free Covid-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members.

In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions.

"We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, Covid-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes."

"With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families."

