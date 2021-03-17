Twilio acquires India's ValueFirst to boost customer engagement

ValueFirst connects businesses with consumers over telecom (SMS and voice) and Internet (chatbots, email and over-the-top) channels.

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) San Francisco-headquartered cloud communication firm Twilio on Wednesday said it has acquired ValueFirst, one of India's leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) player, for an undisclosed sum.

Last fiscal year, ValueFirst processed over 42 billion SMS messages and was one of India's largest messaging aggregators and CPaaS - Communications Platform as a Service - players.

Twilio aims to benefit from ValueFirst's customers, market know-how and product offerings, to further scale their operations.

India is an important market for Twilio and their customers. The country is experiencing significant growth and presents a number of opportunities in the areas of messaging, conversational Artificial Intelligence, and marketing technology.

"Together, we are excited to accelerate our position in an important market and turbocharge our combined success," said Doug Garland, Senior Vice President of Strategic Business Development for Twilio.

Founded in 2003, ValueFirst is one of the top CPaaS players of India. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company has offices across India, the Middle East, and Indonesia.

"We're obsessed with customer centricity and helping businesses have joyful conversations. Twilio and ValueFirst share very similar values. Twilio's trusted brand, services, and global reach will enable us to service our customers in more meaningful ways," said Vishwadeep Bajaj, CEO & Founder, ValueFirst.

