Twist in tale as Bihar marriages fall apart

A growing number of unfortunate incidents have been reported from the districts that could easily give the K-leagues on TV a run for their money, some even gave Game of Throne's twist that did not go down that well.

Patna, May 30 (IANS) The Covid-19 outbreak among others have severely hit people's dose of daily entertainment. Some in Bihar though have found this to be an opportunity to script there own daily soaps.

A family in Bhagalpur district last week wedded their new bride to her own brother.

The brother had visited his sister's house, a week after her marriage in Maniyarpur village.

After meeting the family and refreshment, the siblings headed to her room. When the brother did not emerge after sometime, the groom found the door locked from inside.

The husband and his family not to be deterred easily, proceeded to eavesdrop and were shocked at what they heard. They even spyed on the siblings through the keyhole.

The in-laws alleged they were found in a compromising position and said they have video recording of 'the incest'.

The groom's family broke down the door and held them captive.

They forced the brother to put vermilion on his sister's forehead in a typical soap opera-style. The two were then thrown out of the village.

Then there was a near-Sanjay Bhansali script played out except the revelations later were found to contradict the spirit of Bollywood blockbuster 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

On May 27, a man from Chapra town in Saran district allowed his wife to tie-the-knot with her lover. The incident came to light after a video of the marriage performed in a temple went viral on social media.

Not only did the husband make all arrangements for the wedding, but also invited the lover and even gave away his wife.

However, the woman alleged that her husband used to beat her up regularly leading her to find solace elsewhere. Her husband had first asked her to give up her illicit relations but when she refused, he eventually stepped down and allowed her to marry her friend.

On May 26, a bride in Nalanda district refused to remain "speechless" after indecent behaviour from the groom and his friends during a photo-shoot amid the wedding celebrations.

Deepak Kumar's to-be-wedded bride asked him and his entourage to leave her premises as she was made to feel uncomfortable before her husband to-be but he did not put his foot down.

She alleged that they were passing lewd comments and behaving rowdy with her in the presence of her family members, "what will they would do with me when I will be in my in-laws house?". Her decision led to altercation between the bride and groom's sides.

A group of men belonging to the groom's side physically assaulted the host. The marriage procession was held in Nawada village. The family members of the bride seized a car and two bikes from the groom's side. They have demanded return of the dowry to release the vehicles. The matter is under investigation by the local police station.

On May 27, Patna police had to intervene in a case related to a Runaway Bride.

The new bride travelling with her husband and his two relatives in a car, screamed for help in Masaudhi sub-town.

The incident took place at a railway crossing. The car was stopped. The bride alleged that the three persons with her were her kidnappers. A large mob had gathered to rescue her. They brutally assaulted the occupants believing her cries of help.

The groom and his two relatives with folded both hands grovelled before the mob. One of the men claimed that she was his legally wedded wife and requested them to call the police.

During questioning at the police station, the groom said that he had married to the woman four days back and was returning to his native Masaudhi.

A day after, their nuptial were solemnized, the bride fled for the first time from her in-law's house.

She reached her native village in adjoining Jahanabad. She claimed that the groom was not according to her choice and her family members had duped her into the marriage.

When the police personnel informed the parents of the bride. Her grandmother and father reached the police station in Masaudhi and convinced her to return to her husband and the was matter was resolved.

On May 26, a jilted lover threw an acid bottle on the groom sitting in the 'mandap' in Lakhisarai district in "Gangajal"-style.

The victim sustained burn injuries on his face and chest and has been battling for his life in Sadar hospital. The accused was brutally beaten by relatives of the groom before being handed over to the police.

In the same district on May 21, Rupesh Kumar married a girl in a temple wedding. Rupesh was already married man and had a three-year-old daughter from his first wife.

When Rupesh landed in his village Amarpur with his new bride, he demanded his first wife welcome him and his new wife. The first wife lost her cool and beat him up with a broom and batons. Her brothers too, joined her.

If that was not enough his new wife also gave him a good thrashing with the same broom for hiding his marital status.

--IANS

