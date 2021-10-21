  1. Sify.com
  4. Twitter and Facebook barred Trump set to launch his own social app

Source :Sify
Author :Finance Desk
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 22nd, 2021, 01:30:31hrs
President-Donald-Trump-AP-Sifydotcom

The Facebook and Twitter barred Former US President, Donald Trump, is set to launch his very own version of a social media app.

Trump who had been expelled from Facebook and Twitter for his role in inciting the Jan 6 Capitol insurrection could name the new app as "Truth Social".

The app will be the work of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).

In a statement, the former US President said, "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced... This is unacceptable..."

This will be Trump's second attempt at a social site. The first being the blog on his personal website which was dropped owing to dismal views.

According to AP, TMTG's launch could be a soft-launch in November. The service could have features such as video-on-demand, podcasts, and feature entertainment programming in addition to news.

TMTG is also hoping to compete against the likes of Netflix, Disney+, CNN. In the long term TMTG aspires to provide cloud computing and payments services. The company has also indicated its plans of going public.

* With inputs from agencies. Image is attributed to Evan Vucci for AP News.

