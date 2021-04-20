Twitter appoints Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering in India

Dalal has more than two decades of engineering experience spanning global organisations such as Uber, Google, and eBay, who last served as the engineering site lead for Uber Bengaluru.

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Twitter on Tuesday announced to appoint Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering in India, the micro-blogging platform expands its engineering team in the country, a priority market and one of its fastest growing markets globally.

"Starting today, Apurva will become the senior-most member of the engineering team in the country and will be responsible for strengthening our engineering capacity as well as our offerings for local and global audiences," Nick Caldwell, Vice President of Engineering, Twitter, said in a statement.

Twitter said that expanding the team in India aligns with its overall belief that "having more employees at Twitter, living and working in places that are representative of all perspectives and cultures, and sharing local context about these conversations will help us build a better service and company".

Outside of the US, Twitter has dedicated engineering teams in multiple markets including London, Toronto, Singapore and Bengaluru.

The Twitter engineering team in Bengaluru, which has expanded rapidly over the past two years, will continue to focus on building more daily utility for new and existing audiences, with capabilities ranging from product development, research and design as well as data science and machine learning.

"The focus on developing engineering capabilities in India comes as part of our broader goal to increase our development velocity, including building a strong foundation for our product. This is what the core team will be focused on based out of Bengaluru," the company noted.

--IANS

na/