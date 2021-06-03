Twitter 'Blue' subscription service rolled out, users can undo a typo

The users can set a customisable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo' before the Tweet, reply, or thread they have sent posts to their timeline, and correct mistakes by previewing what your Tweet will look like before the world can see it.

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Twitter on Thursday rolled out its first-ever subscription offering called Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada, that will give users a 30-second Undo Tweet option to erase any typo, which has been the biggest demand by its users for years.

"As a Twitter Blue subscriber, you will get these features and perks for the monthly price of $3.49 Canadian dollar or $4.49 Australian dollar," the company said in a statement.

The subscription service will be gradually rolled out to other countries including India in near future.

"We will be listening to feedback and building out even more features and perks for our subscribers over time," it added.

Another feature in Twitter Blue is Bookmark Folders where users can organise the Tweets they have saved, by letting them manage content so when they need it, they can find it easily and efficiently.

"Reader Mode provides a more beautiful reading experience by getting rid of the noise," the company said.

"We are making it easier for you to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly".

Subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customisable app icons for their device's home screen and fun colour themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support.

Last month, Twitter acquired Scroll, the $5-per-month subscription service that removes ads from websites that participate.

Twitter aims to more than double its total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023 with at least 315 million mDAU (monetisable daily active users), according to its CEO Jack Dorsey.

