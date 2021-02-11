Twitter ends 2020 with record 192M daily users

The micro-blogging platform reported a record revenue of $1.3 billion in the 2020 holiday quarter, up 28 per cent year-over-year.

San Francisco: Twitter ended 2020 with 192 million daily users, up 27 per cent (year-over-year) with growth from product improvements reaching an all-time high in 2020, the company has announced.

"We are a platform that is obviously much larger than any one topic or any one account. Eighty per cent of our audience is outside the United States and we have more than 50 accounts with over 25 million followers," said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

The company reported 31 per cent (YoY) growth in total ad revenue and greater than 50 per cent (YoY) growth in MAP revenue in Q4.

"We made significant progress with new ad formats, stronger attribution and improved targeting in Q4 and that momentum continues in Q1 with the launch of our rebuilt MAP offering and website clicks objective," Dorsey said in the investors' call late on Tuesday.

Twitter's stock was up slightly in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Average monetizable DAU (mDAU) reached to 192 million in Q4, said the company.

The increase in average absolute mDAU through the end of January was above the historical average from the last four years.

"We expect to see mDAU growth of approximately 20 per cent year-over-year in Q1. Looking ahead, we have a strong product road map, designed to deliver even more daily utility for new and existing customers," Dorsey noted.

The company said it expects headcount growth of more than 20 per cent this year, with overall expenses increasing more than 25 per cent.

"I'm really proud of how we navigated 2020 and our remarkable finish in Q4," the Twitter CEO said.

