Twitter Spaces update makes it easier to share, discover live audio

Now, users will be able to compose a new tweet directly from the Space, which will link to the audio chat and any accompanying hashtags, reports Engadget.

San Francisco, July 30 (IANS) Micro-blogging site Twitter's Spaces is getting another update that makes the audio feature easier to share and discover, the media reported.

While it was previously possible to compose new tweets while listening to a Space, having the composer directly in the Space will allow participants to more easily tweet about the conversation as it's happening.

On iOS, Twitter is also adding new "guest management" controls, that allows hosts to more easily view who is in a Space and who has requested to speak, the report said.

Finally, the company is adding a new search feature to the Spaces tab it started testing in June.

Now, instead of just a curated list of active Spaces, users with access to the tab will also be able to search for Spaces by title or the name or handle of a host, as per the report.

Twitter has been steadily updating Spaces since introducing the Clubhouse competitor late last year.

The company has recently added support for a web version of the feature and has started experimenting with allowing hosts to sell tickets to the conversations.

--IANS

vc/bg