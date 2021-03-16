Two day bank strike successful: AIBEA

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) The two day nationwide banker's strike in protest against privatisation of government banks was a total success, said the top leader of a major union.

The two day strike began on Monday.

As per reports received by us from our unions in various states, the strike has been successful. Overwhelming majority of the bank branches remain closed and shutters are down, said C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Employees' Association (AIBEA).