Two day bank strike successful: AIBEA

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) The two day nationwide banker's strike in protest against privatisation of government banks was a total success, said the top leader of a major union.
The two day strike began on Monday.
As per reports received by us from our unions in various states, the strike has been successful. Overwhelming majority of the bank branches remain closed and shutters are down, said C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Employees' Association (AIBEA).
He said some branches headed by senior officers were open but no banking transaction could be carried out as other staff were on strike.
The central government has decided to privatise two public sector banks in addition to the IDBI Bank, and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had given the strike call in protest.
The UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector, had given the strike call.
