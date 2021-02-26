A Jio statement said that under the first-of-its kind- offer in India, a new user would get a new JioPhone, unlimited voice calls for two years, unlimited data (2 GB per month) for two years and ther would be no requirement for recharge for two years.

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) In yet another affordable offering for consumers, Reliance Jio has come up with a new 'JioPhone 2021' offer wherein a customer will get two years of unlimited services and new JioPhone at Rs 1,999.

As per the company, for the same benefit, customers pay 2.5 times more on other networks.

Along with unlimited voice calls and data, an existing user would get a JioPhone, along with 12 months of unlimited service for Rs 1,499, and not recharge would be required for a year. Further, existing users can also go for 12 months of unlimited service at Rs 749, said the statement.

Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said: "There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Since the last four years Jio has democratised internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian."

"Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few. The New JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide and welcome every Indian to joint this movement," he said.

This offer will be available from March 1, across Reliance Retail and Jio retailers.

--IANS

rrb/sn/rt