UAE to set up 3 food parks in India, one in Kerala: Vijayan

He said this after having talks with the visiting UAE Minister for Foreign Trade, Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the UAE government will set up three food park's in the country, of which one will be in Kerala.

"He (UAE Minister) has agreed to set up one food park in Kerala and for that he will be sending a technical team for talks with us," said Vijayan.

"The Minister also agreed to see that steps are taken to see that the ongoing project of the Kerala Government, Life Mission (building homes for the weaker sections) is completed," added Vijayan.

The UAE Minister invited Vijayan to visit the ongoing Dubai Expo. The CM accepted and will be visiting it in February.