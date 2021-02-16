Unacademy acquires 'future-of-work' platform TapChief

As part of the deal, Unacademy will acquire a majority stake in TapChief, and enable the exit of all existing investors.

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) Edtech startup Unacademy on Tuesday said it has inked a deal to acquire TapChief, a professional networking and "future-of-work" platform, at a valuation of Rs 100 crore.

Post the acquisition, TapChief will join the Unacademy Group.

TapChief leverages a host of technology solutions to empower professionals to interact and learn from experts, work with businesses from across the world, and aggregate their personal brand online.

It claims to have over 1.5 lakh registered professionals, who use the platform to collaborate with a host of experts from their chosen domains and take up short-term professional projects.

"Our endeavour at Unacademy has always been to democratise education and make learning accessible and affordable for everyone. TapChief shares a similar ethos in a different space, as evident from the open community of professionals and learners they've created," Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group, said in a statement.

Founded in 2016 by Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani alumni, Shashank Murali, Binay Krishna, and Arjun Krishna, TapChief caters to over 150 enterprise customers across sectors such as education, FMCG, e-commerce, enterprise SaaS, upskilling, among others.

"Shashank and his team have delivered promising results in a short span of time and I am delighted to welcome the TapChief team to the Unacademy Group," said Munjal.

Professionals on TapChief have completed over 50,000 gigs for Fortune 500 companies, unicorns, venture-backed startups and SMBs in India, according to the company.

