Unacademy acquires game streaming platform Rheo TV

As part of the deal, Unacademy will fully acquire Rheo TV and enable the exit of all the existing investors.

Rheo TV is a platform that helps professional game streamers livestream their gameplays and monetise those feeds.

Bengaluru, July 26 (IANS) Digital learning platform Unacademy on Monday announced that it has acquired game streaming platform Rheo TV.

"The existing investors, Lightspeed India Partners, Sequoia Capital India's Surge, AET Fund, Phanindra Sama, founder and former CEO of RedBus, and Mahesh Narayanan, ex-country head of Google Mobile, will exit fully," the company said in a statement.

"Post the acquisition, Rheo TV founders Saksham Keshri and Prakash Kumar will join Relevel as co-founders," it added.

Relevel is an Unacademy Group company that seeks to revolutionise the Indian job market by enabling job-seekers to showcase their skills through tests and secure employment at some of India's top companies.

Rheo TV was set up in August 2019 to make professional game streaming a mainstream career option in India by building an entertainment ecosystem that drives engagement and monetisation.

Within a year of its launch, the platform amassed more than 5 million users and over 10,000 live streamers.

