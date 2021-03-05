UNICEF renews commitment with BTS' LoveMyself campaign

The UN body wrote about how the campaign has helped "give hope" to people during the pandemic.

Seoul/New York, March 5 (IANS) UNICEF officially tweeted on Friday that they will renew commitment with the #BTSLoveMyself campaign championed by the Korean superpop band BTS. The band had started this campaign with UNICEF a few years back.

Their post reads: "@BTS_twt's messages of solidarity have given hope to children and young people around the world during COVID-19. Today, we are proud to announce that we are renewing our joint commitment to creating a kinder, safer and more connected world. Are you with us? #BTSLoveMys"lf."

The campaign was started as a sponsor to UNICEF global campaign #ENDviolence to support UNICEF in ending violence and neglect, as well as promoting self-esteem and well-being.

BTS started Love Myself, an anti-violence campaign, in 2017. They partnered with the Korean and Japanese Committee of the Unicef for the project.

According to the terms of the deal, BTS and Big Hit Entertainment would support Unicef's global campaign to raise a voice against violence against children through the #ENDviolence, through the LOVE MYSELF campaign. They will also donate some of the proceeds from the sales of the LOVE MYSELF products and LOVE YOURSELF album.

According to a report on unicef.org, band member RM (Kim Nam-joon or Rap Monster) said in a commemorative video: "We are extremely moved and thankful that our LOVE MYSELF campaign, which began with small steps, is now being elevated to an even bigger partnership. We also strived to LOVE MYSELF ourselves, and I think we as a team and as individuals g"ew as well."

Unicef Executive Director Henrietta Fore said, "Through their music and messages, BTS has said to their global audience, 'You are not alone. This is a difficult time for all of us. And together, with love and kindness, we will get through it.

"As our partnership moves into a new stage, together we are committed to reimagining a kinder, safer and more connected world."

The Grammy-nominated group recommitted with $1 million donation and message of love and togetherness as pandemic-related social distancing enters second year. The report also stated that since 2017, the campaign has raised $2.98 million globally.

As UNICEF supporters, BTS has addressed heads of state and world leaders at the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, and released an exclusive music video that support UNICEF's campaign to encourage love and kindness online and in real life. Dedicated booths at their concert venues worldwide have provided information on how individuals should protect themselves and each other from violence and bullying.

UNICEF and its partners work to ensure that every child benefits from loving, nurturing, safe and supportive relationships in the home, school and community, and quality mental health and psychosocial support services.

--IANS

anj/vnc/in