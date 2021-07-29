Union Bank registers 255% growth in profit

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Public sector lender Union Bank of India has reported a 254.93 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2021-22, mirroring the trend set by several other PSBs also reporting higher profitability in the current year.

The standalone net profit of the bank, in the April-June quarter, stood at Rs 1,181 crore up from Rs 332.7 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. The higher profit has been achieved with a growth in other non-interest income and despite increased coverage provided for non-performing assets (NPAs).