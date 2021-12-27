Unitech promoters Ajay and Sanjay Chandra sent to ED custody in PMLA case

Atul Tripathi and Arun Khatri, both Special Public Prosecutors who appeared for the ED, contended that their custodial interrogation is necessary to unearth the conspiracy which was opposed by the defence. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court allowed the plea of the ED and remanded Chandra brothers to their custody till December 29.

New Delhi: Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra, the promoters of Unitech realty group, who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a money laundering case, were on Tuesday remanded to ED custody till December 29 by a special court in Delhi.

Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra who were lodged in Mumbai's jail, were brought to Delhi On Monday. Later, both were placed under arrest by the ED.

According to information, Chandra brothers were shifted to Mumbai jail on the allegations that they were allegedly running office from Tihar Jail in Delhi. It was also alleged that Tihar Jail officials were helping Chandra brothers in running office from inside the jail.

The matter reached the Supreme Court and after a long hearing, the court directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to look into the matter. The apex court had also asked to take action if they were found guilty.

Following the top court order, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana formed a committee to look into the matter. The Delhi Police Commissioner prepared a report which said that around 36 jail officials were allegedly helping Chandra brothers.