United Spirits initiates strategic review of brands

USL's popular portfolio comprises around 30 brands and the strategic review will focus on approximately half of this portfolio by volume.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) United Spirits Ltd (USL) is initiating a strategic review of selected popular brands, continuing the strategy towards long-term profitable growth through premiumising the companys portfolio.

This review will not include the McDowell's or Director's Special trademarks. The strategic review is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Anand Kripalu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, United Spirits Ltd, said, "This review reinforces USL's and Diageo's commitment to deliver sustainable long-term growth and improved profitability, through a sharpened focus on core popular and prestige and above brands, including international brands."

Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo plc. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No.1, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company's wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3300 employees, 49 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art technical centre.

Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

--IANS

san/arm