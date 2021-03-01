UP girls to train in self-defence

According to Vijay Kiran Anand, Director-General of School Education, "These classes will help rural students boost their self-confidence and self-esteem. It is time for the girls of class 6 to 8 to learn self-defence techniques. Participants will also be given certificates."

Lucknow, March 1 (IANS) Under the ongoing Mission Shakti programme, girl students in more than 40,000 upper primary schools will learn self-defence techniques between March 1 and 31.

He further said that the education department has 10,748 physical education instructors who have been given the responsibility to train girl students.

The department has made a provision of Rs 3,000 per school for the purpose.

The trainers will train girls in their own school and a nearby schools as well, said the official.

He said that the main purpose of self-defence training is that is to make the girls physically and mentally self-dependent so that they can face any situation.

--IANS

amita/ash