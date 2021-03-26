UP prescribes norms for purchase and storage of liquor

Under the new rules , a person cannot store liquor in quantities more than the limit prescribed and liquor up to the prescribed limit can only be sold to a person above the age of 21 years.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has notified new rules for the retail sale and storage of liquor.

A person cannot possess more than 5 bottles of 200 ml of Country Liquor (plain) and 5 bottles of 200ml of Country Liquor (spiced).

The prescribed limit for Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) is 1.5 litres and 2 litres each, of Indian-made and imported Wine and 6 litres each of Indian made and imported Beer, 1.5 litres of other kind of Indian / Imported liquor and 6 litres of Low Alcoholic Beverages.

In case of any violation, legal action under section-60 of the United Provinces Excise Act, 1910 will be taken against the concerned person wherein there is a provision of imprisonment up to 3 years and fine of 10 times the amount of consideration fee involved in the liquor or Rs 2,000, whichever is greater.

Moreover, action may also be taken under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Sanjay Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary, excise, said that any person intending to purchase, transport and to possess the liquor for personal use in quantities above the prescribed limit, can obtain a licence.

The terms and conditions and the maximum quantity of liquor permissible has been mentioned in the Excise Policy for the next fiscal 2021-22.

The annual fee for the said licence shall be Rs.12,000 and the security shall be Rs.51,000. The said licence shall be called as Personal Home Licence.

