upGrad appoints Jeetender Singh as business head of degree vertical

Strengthening its foray into the online bachelor's degree space, upGrad aims to power JAIN (deemed-to-be-university), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and Chandigarh University to offer online degrees across the country and beyond. Singh will be responsible for expanding and driving the degree business.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Higher edtech major upGrad on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jeetender Singh as the head of business for its degree vertical, which comprises three-year Bachelor's degree and two-year Master's degree in India.

Singh brings with him over 15 years of experience, leading functions like sales and marketing, business development, and channel management for some of the well-known organisations in the pharmaceutical, banking, and healthcare sectors.

Before joining upGrad, Singh was the Vice-President and Zonal Sales Head at SBI Cards, heading Karnataka's retail sales business, handling a team of over 2,000 employees. Through the course of his career, he has been associated with major brands like Aetna (now CVS), GE, HDFC, and Cipla.

"Singh's proven record of devising effective strategies for augmenting business, and identifying and penetrating new market segments will help us fast-track our ambition of building India's largest online degree portfolio and thereby drive the brand's deep India penetration goals," Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad, said in a statement.

"I am excited to join global higher edtech major upGrad and use my experience and expertise derived from decades to a larger purpose of changing the lives of millions for the better by helping them accelerate their careers.

"I look forward to working with this dynamic team in ensuring that learners get access to high-quality outcome-driven content pedagogy, even in the remotest regions of India. This shall further contribute to shaping the workforce of the future," said Singh.

