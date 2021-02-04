Uproar continues on farm laws, LS adjourned soon after meeting

The opposition, led by Congress, hit the floor of the house, shouting slogans against the government, and seeking a discussion on the farmers' issue before starting listed items for the proceedings.

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Lok Sabha saw pandemonium for the third straight day on Thursday with opposition raising the issue of the three contentious farm laws, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for an hour after brief business.

Soon after the House assembled at 4 p.m., Congress members, along with members of the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party trooped near the Speaker's podium every raising slogans like "Kisan Virodhi Bill Wapas Lo" (Take back anti-farmer laws), and "Kisano Par Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi" (No more dictatorship on farmers), "Modi Sarkar Hai, Hai (Modi government, shame, shame)".

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiv Sena also took part in the protest as like previous two days.

Speaker Om Birla tried to resolve the issue by assuring protesting MPs to give them proper time to raise their issues but they did not pay attention and continued sloganeering. The MPs were also holding placards.

The Speaker started Question Hour amid the pandemonium with a Minister giving reply to members' questions.

As the din continued, Birla adjourned the house till 5 p.m. after 15 minutes of proceedings.

