Uproar in LS on price hike, House adjourned briefly

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Pandemonium on the price hike of LPG cylinder and petroleum products continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with Opposition raising slogans against the government policies, and demanded the rollback of the increased prices. The uproar led to a brief adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m. and Question Hour started, the joint Opposition led by the Congress along with Trinamool, DMK, NCP, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former allies Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiv Sena started sloganeering against the government.

Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the question that the Opposition is not shown on television during the discussion in the House.

The Opposition members later trooped near Speaker's podium and continued sloganeering even after Speaker Om Birla's multiple requests to the parliamentarians to go back to their respective seats and let the proceedings move on.

Amid the din, two questions were taken during the Question Hour, but the Speaker had to announce adjournment of the House till 12 noon as the Opposition did not heed to his requests.

It was the second consecutive day of the second leg of the Budget Session when the Opposition's protest against the government on the fuel price rise continued. The House faced two adjournments on Monday when it met after the recess of the session.

