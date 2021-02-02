Uproar over farm laws, LS adjourned 2nd time till 7 pm (Ld)

Little business could be carried out in the House amid the ruckus created by major opposition parties as well as two of BJP's former allies.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Pandemonium continued in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the withdrawal of the three farm laws following the resumption of the session after one hour's adjournment, leading to another adjournment of the House till 7 p.m.

Referring to the three farm laws enacted in September last year, more than 10 opposition party members trooped near the Speaker's podium sloganeering "Kala Kannon Wapas Lo" (take back the black laws) after the House met at 5 p.m. after the first adjournment.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of ruling like "British era", Congessas leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested to hold debate on farmers' issue considering their over two-month long protest which began on Delhi borders on November 26 last year, seeking repeal of the three farm laws.

"The whole country is witnessing how the farmers are sitting on agitation against the government. Over 170 farmers have died so far during the protests. The way farmers are being tortured, it seems that we have gone back to the the British era," Chowdhury said.

"The priority of the House should be to hold debate on farmers' issue first," he said.

Chowdhury was supported by other parliamentarians from the Congress who were near the Speaker's podium along with members of BJP's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiv Sena, as well as members of DMK, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who were standing in the well holding placards in their hands.

Members of the YSRCP and the Bahujan Samaj Party were also raising slogans against the government from their seats.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to go back to their seats and let the House function. He also assured to give them enough time to raise their issues.

As the parliamentarians did not relent, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government is ready to discuss all the issues raised by the opposition inside the House as well as outside, and condemned their act to disrupt the House proceedings.

"This House is holding its Budget Session under extraordinary circumstances. The opposition should waste the precious time of the House. The government is ready to debate on each and every issue raised by the opposition," Tomar said.

As the bedlam continued, the Speaker began House proceedings, but after 15 minutes of mayhem, he again adjourned the House till 7 p.m.

Earlier when the Lower House had assembled for the day at 4 p.m. for the third sitting of the ongoing Budget Session, it was adjourned till 5 p.m. on the same farmers' issue.

--IANS

rak/arm