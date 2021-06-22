UP's KalaNamak Rice now available in Singapore on Flipkart

Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Navneet Sehgal cleared the consignment of Siddhartha Nagar's famous black rice, ordered by Singapore company Kapilvastu Kisan Nirmata Company Ltd.

Lucknow, June 22 (IANS) A consignment of 250 kg of 'Kala Namak' rice from Siddhartha Nagar was dispatched for Singapore for an export order, received on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

"One District-One Product (ODOP) and Flipkart have reached a new level of cooperation. Through Flipkart, we can take Kala Namak rice to any part of the world. This will help farmers earn a good sum for their produce," he said.

Sehgal said a common facility centre was being set up in Siddhartha Nagar under ODOP. This would provide air-conditioned godown for storage, packaging and grading facilities.

A research institute to work on Kala Namak rice will also be set up in Siddhartha Nagar by the International Rice Research Institute.

"FPOs for Kala Namak rice have been set up in 12 development blocks of Siddhartha Nagar district," he said.

