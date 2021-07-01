US-based Compass aims to double headcount in India

The Compass IDC, located in Hyderabad, is the only technology hub Compass operates outside of the US and complements the company's tech hubs in New York City, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Leading real estate technology company Compass on Thursday said it aims to double its headcount in India at the Compass India Development Centre (IDC) over the next few months, with a focus on technologies such as artificial intelligence, Cloud computing and mobility.

Compass' global technology talent pool of more that 850 product and engineering professionals has made a significant contribution towards the substantial business growth of the company, it said in a statement.

"India is home to some of the finest technology talent powered by entrepreneurial thinking and innovation critical for transforming industries. Their ability to adapt to a fast-paced and changing work environment accompanied by strong technical skills makes them perfect candidates for an organisation like ours," said Joseph Sirosh, Compass Chief Technology Officer.

The Compass IDC has over 200 employees, with agile, highly-skilled software engineers and product teams who have developed multiple cloud based services since launching the centre in Q1 2020.

The company provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients.

The Compass platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling the company's core brokerage services.

"We believe in providing technology innovators with the freedom to work independently and by embracing the power of entrepreneurial thinking we've been able to build an extremely competent team despite these challenging times," said Sirosh.

"We're looking for people who move fast, dream big, and want to shape the direction of their own careers while shaping the future of real estate through cutting-edge innovation," he added.

Since its inception, the India Development Centre has proved to be a highly valuable asset for the organisation in terms of innovation and support.

--IANS

na/