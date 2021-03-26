US-based Swanrose launches India-made '24 hour' sanitiser

"Just Human is a revolutionary 24-hour hand sanitiser (use just once a day), a game changer in the hand sanitizer space. It is the first hand sanitizer to provide extended protection. The 24-hour efficacy is backed by GLP Lab certification," said Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, CEO of Swanrose Inc.

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Swanrose India, a wholly owned subsidiary of US-based Swanrose Inc on Thursday announced the launch of 'once-a-day' hand sanitiser 'Just Human'.

'Just Human' is made in India with US proprietary technology. The product has got USFDA registration and DCGI clearance in India.

This week the first product launches in India and the USA simultaneously.

"Swanrose has an ethos of local production to support jobs and families in the countries it sells, so in the USA it is made in USA and in India it is made in India," the CEO said.

