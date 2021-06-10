US CDC eases travel restriction for dozens of countries

Washington, June 10 (IANS) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised travel recommendations for dozens of countries to a lower risk tier, adjusting travel guidance for vaccinated Americans.

The CDC lowered over 60 countries from "COVID-19 very high" Level 4 tier to "COVID-19 high" Level 3 tier on its updated travel recommendations list, including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France and Germany, Xinhua reported.