US stocks open higher after prior session's rout

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 101.18 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,401.17. The S&P 500 added 15.13 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 4,367.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index rebound 71.89 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 14,618.57, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York: US stocks rose on Wednesday morning, trying to recoup some of the steep losses they had suffered in the prior session.

Eight of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors advanced in morning trading, with real estate and health care both up 0.6 per cent, outpacing the rest. Energy slipped 1.2 per cent, the worst-performing group.

The above market reactions followed a big rout on Wall Street that saw the Dow close down nearly 570 points, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shed 2 per cent and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year treasury retreated on Wednesday morning, after hitting its highest point since June on Tuesday. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also declined.

