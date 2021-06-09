'Use global innovations for self-sufficiency in telecom manufacturing'

In remarks at the release of an industry white Paper on "Atmanirbharta in Telecom Manufacturing", BIF President T.V. Ramachandran said: "The idea of Atmanirbharta is to leverage the global ecosystem and innovations to build on our competence and grow in sync with the global economy to achieve world class manufacturing and supply chain leadership for India."

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The Broadband India Forum (BIF) has suggested global innovations should be utilised to attain self-sufficiency in domestic telecom equipment manufacturing.

"For that, we need enabling laws and policies alongside voluntary, incentive-led schemes to propel investments in infrastructure and boost technology driven systems, so as to provide a fillip to local businesses through organic demand and investments - both domestic and global," he said.

According to him, this approach is the sustainable way to make India the preferred destination for investment, and a long-term pivotal player in the global supply chain.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, in his address, said: "The government is determined to make India 'Atmanirbhar' with a world-class manufacturing infrastructure and transform it into a competitive global manufacturing destination, an important part of the global supply chain."

Aggressive duty reforms, and various incentive schemes have been introduced to encourage domestic manufacturing and thereby, help reduce the import bills in the high value sectors, he added.

