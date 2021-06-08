UST extends support towards Covid relief in India

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Digital transformation solutions company UST is extending support towards Covid-19 relief in India by working with governments, hospitals, relief workers, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across the country along with its commitment of at least Rs 10 crore towards the relief work.

A company statement said that it also encourages employee contributions to meet the increased demand for medical supplies and support the communities. In addition, UST will also equally match the contribution of its associates.

In 2021, UST's Covid-19 relief work is focused on medical supplies and equipment for First-level Treatment Centres, dedicated Covid treatment centres, and hospitals.

UST also makes available oxygen supply equipment (oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators), oxygen beds, ICU beds, N95 masks, PPE kits, face shields, and sanitisers among other requirements for hospitals. The company is also providing food and ration support for the vulnerable communities, among other steps in several states, said the statement.

Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Centers, UST said: "India is fighting the pandemic in all ways it can, and we are sure to win. UST is lending support and contributing to relief efforts across India."

"At UST, we are committed to transforming lives, and the safety of everyone is our utmost priority. We hope that these efforts undertaken by UST would add muscle to the unprecedented war against the pandemic."

