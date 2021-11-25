UST to double its headcount to 12K in Bengaluru by 2023

The company said it has already added over 2,000 employees since February 2020 in the post-pandemic times.

Bengaluru: Leading digital transformation solutions provider UST on Tuesday said it aims to double the headcount at its Bengaluru centre from 6,000 to 12,000 in the next two years.

In the next 18-24 months, the Bengaluru centre -- UST's second-largest development centre globally -- will hire freshers and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, technology, logistics, semiconductors, and BFSI (banking and financial services and insurance) clients.

"At UST, we are determined to hire the top talent as they will provide an opportunity for the company to expand the best-in-class digital revolution and support our global clients while creating great IT industry job opportunities in Bengaluru," said Alexander Varghese, COO and Country Head-India, UST.

UST has dedicated software delivery centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi-NCR.

Headquartered in California (the US) with offices across 25 countries and over 35 offices, UST provides cutting-edge digital transformation services, products and platforms to Global 2000 and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide.

"It is great to hear that UST will be scaling up and hiring further in Bengaluru over the next few years. As the Government of Karnataka, we look forward to supporting UST in its growth and expansion plans," said E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology.

UST Hyderabad recently hired 1,000 employees and announced plans to double the headcount at the centre to 2,000 employees within the next two years.