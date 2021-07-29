UTL to invest Rs 2,150 cr in Andhra to produce mobiles and more

Senior company officials including UTL Chairman and Director Sudheer Haseeja, Neolink Group chairman Ruwen Shebel, and Golden Globe MD Ravikumar met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and told him their investment plans. YSR EMC CEO Nandakishore Reddy was also present.

Amaravati, July 29 (IANS) United Telelinks Neolyncs Ltd (UTL), maker of Karbon brand of mobile phones and a manufacturer of other electronic products, on Thursday announced that it will invest Rs 2,150 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

A sum of Rs 650 crore would be invested for mobiles and other electronics and Rs 1,500 crore for social infrastructure.

The company will manufacture smartphones, feature phones, set-top boxes, telecom products, chargers, plastics for mobiles, IT hardware, laptops, and desktops.

According to UTL officials, these investments will generate direct employment to 6,000 people and indirect employment to 15,000 to 20,000 people.

UTL, along with Neolink, will set up factories at YSR EMC in Tirupati and Kopparthi, Kadapa.

